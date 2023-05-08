× Expand Openstreetmap Liptay Avenue

Three homes were broken into on Wednesday, May 3 and there is a possibility of them being related.

At around 1:40 p.m., the front door of a home on Liptay Avenue was forced open. What exactly was stolen has not been shared. There is no description of the suspect(s).

× Expand Openstreetmap Lumberman Lane

Sometime between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., the front door to a home on Lumberman Lane was forced open. The suspect, around 5'5" to 5'10" tall and with a thin build, stole a safe.

× Expand Openstreetmap Rayne Ave

Another home, this time on Rayne Avenue, also had its front door forced open sometime between 12:50 p.m. and 1:20 p.m.. Jewelry, of undisclosed value, was stolen; there is no description of the suspect(s).

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).