Liptay Avenue
Three homes were broken into on Wednesday, May 3 and there is a possibility of them being related.
At around 1:40 p.m., the front door of a home on Liptay Avenue was forced open. What exactly was stolen has not been shared. There is no description of the suspect(s).
Lumberman Lane
Sometime between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., the front door to a home on Lumberman Lane was forced open. The suspect, around 5'5" to 5'10" tall and with a thin build, stole a safe.
Rayne Ave
Another home, this time on Rayne Avenue, also had its front door forced open sometime between 12:50 p.m. and 1:20 p.m.. Jewelry, of undisclosed value, was stolen; there is no description of the suspect(s).
Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.
You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).