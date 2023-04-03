Three homes were broken into on Saturday

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating three break-ins on Saturday, Apr. 1, in Oakville.

The first occurred sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at a residence on Huntingdon Trail in Clearview. The suspect(s) entered an unoccupied home through an unlocked rear door. What exactly was stolen remains unconfirmed at this point. There were no arrests or suspect descriptions.

The second incident involved a residence near Bridge Road and Trudale Court in West Oakville. Although HRPS received the call at around 4 p.m., the break-in is believed to have occurred between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day. Again, the home was unoccupied when broken into, and the suspect(s) forced their way in through a locked rear door. Electronics, clothing, cash and jewelry were stolen. There were no arrests or suspect descriptions.

Lastly, an unoccupied home near Liverpool Street and West Ham Road in West Oak Trails was broken into at around 6:30 p.m. The suspect entered the house by breaking a basement window at the rear. Electronics, clothing, and cash were stolen. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a face mask. No arrests have been made.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.