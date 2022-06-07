Three car jacking suspects arrested

× Expand Niu Niu on Unsplash Investigation by Police

On May 27, May 30 and June 3, 2022, three separate carjackings occurred in Oakville (Oakville Entertainment Centrum – 2081 Winston Park Drive, Dorval Crossing West at 200 North Service Road West and the plaza at 525 Iroquois Shore Road, respectively).

The suspects targeted newer model Range Rover vehicles parked in commercial parking lots.

Through various investigative techniques, officers from HRPS 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) were able to identify the individuals involved.

On June 6, 2022, one of the suspect vehicles was observed in a Sherway Gardens parking lot. The vehicle's occupants appeared to be preparing to carjack another Range Rover. At that time, HRPS officers intervened and arrested three male occupants.

Marcolammar Layne (22) of Welland has been charged with:

Robbery, Disguise with Intent and Fail to Comply with Release Order (May 27 incident)

Robbery, Disguise with Intent, and Fail to Comply with Release Order (May 30 incident)

Robbery with a Firearm, Disguise with Intent and Fail to Comply with Release Order (June 3 incident)

Attempt Robbery, Disguise with Intent, Flight from Police, and Fail to Comply with Release Order (June 6 incident)

Jayden Mesquita (21) of North York has been charged with:

Robbery and Disguise with Intent (May 27 incident)

Robbery and Disguise with Intent (May 30 incident)

Attempt Robbery, Disguise with Intent and Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence (June 6 incident)

Augustus Francois (21) of Toronto has been charged with:

Robbery, Disguise with Intent and Flight From Police (June 6 incident)

All three accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

What to do if you are involved in a carjacking

Individuals involved in carjackings target high-end vehicles. HRPS wants to remind members of the community to be cognizant of their surroundings while entering/exiting their vehicle and while driving.

If you find yourself a victim of a carjacking, protect yourself and do not try and fight with the suspects.

They are often armed and can be violent. Get to a safe place and call 9-11.

As a result of the increase in carjacking incidents across the Greater Toronto Area, local police services have combined resources and established a task force to further coordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes.

This collaborative approach targets the criminals committing carjackings as well as the organized criminal groups behind them.

Participating services

York Regional Police

Toronto Police Service

Peel Regional Police

Ontario Provincial Police

Durham Regional Police Service

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS)

Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note: that individuals charged with a crime are innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.