Three day major winter storm starts December 22

× Expand Mumin Mian Man making his way along a snow-covered street, as a pick-up truck remains encased in snow.

Environment Canada warns that a significant winter storm will hit Oakville starting Thursday night, December 22, expecting it to last into Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve). The warning was issued at 10:12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. The storm is expected to impact southern and eastern Ontario.

For Thursday evening, the Weather Network forecasts rain with a steady temperature of plus three, feeling like minus two.

As we head into Friday, temperatures start to drop all day. Temperatures in the morning are minus two but feel like minus 11, and it just gets worse as temperatures drop to minus 11 but feel like minus 24 by mid-afternoon and into the evening. Adding to the complications, the rain falling on Thursday has changed to snow. Wind gusts top 90 km/h, creating treacherous driving conditions.

The winter storm continues into Saturday, December 24, but temperatures remain frigid at minus ten, feeling like minus 22. The snow tappers off by mid-afternoon, but the winds continue to gust up to 85 km/h. The sun might break through around 3:00 p.m., but the strong winds persist.

As temperatures plummet, the rain will turn quickly to slush and then to snow, potentially creating black ice on roadways and sidewalks on Friday. High winds combined with falling snow will reduce visibility significantly to the point of white-outs conditions. Total snowfall will be between 5 to 15 cm by early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is strongly suggesting avoiding all unnecessary travel. Surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits, go to www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Who to call in case of an accident?

If the situation is critical - use 9-1-1 (yours or someone else's safety is at risk); otherwise, please reach out to the Halton Police's main number: 905-825-4777.

Snow clearing in Oakville

The Town of Oakville is actively standing ready as they monitor road conditions.

Primary road (Trafalgar Road, Dundas Street)

Salting starts when the snow first accumulates

Plowing starts when accumulation meets or exceeds 2.5 centimetres

The average time it takes to clear all main roadways is 4 to 6 hours after the snow stops falling

Secondary roads (including transit routes)

Salting starts when the snow first accumulates

Plowing starts when accumulation meets or exceeds 5 centimetres

The average time it takes to clear all secondary roadways is 6 to 12 hours after the snow stops falling

Local roads and laneways

We spread a sand/salt mix only when conditions deem necessary

Plowing starts when snowfall ends and accumulations meet or exceed 7.5 centimetres

The average time it takes to clear all main roadways is 12 to 24 hours after the snow stops falling

More snow-clearing information is available on the town's website: Oakville.ca

Halton Police's Winter driving tips

Clear Off Your Vehicle

You may be tempted to do the minimum to clean off your vehicle, but during the winter, it is more important than ever to have complete visibility of the road and surrounding traffic.

Before starting your trip, clean off the entire windshield and windows. Wipe off the headlights and tail lights, and turn signals so that others may see you.

Accelerate Safely

To keep your grip, start slow and easy. Do not spin your wheels. Use a light foot on the accelerator when pulling out, easing forward gently.

Stop Safely

Depending on the size of your vehicle, it takes three to 12 times the distance to stop on ice and snow-covered roads than on dry roads. Give yourself more time to brake and leave more of a gap between yourself and the car in front of you.

Slow Down

Slow down early when approaching a slippery intersection, curve, or hill. Adjust to the existing road, weather, and traffic conditions.

Plan lane changes well in advance, and give yourself enough time to make manoeuvers safely and other vehicles enough time to provide a clear path.