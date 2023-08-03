Three facing charges after allegedly selling drug out their car

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 2 District (Oakville) criminal investigations bureau arrested and charged three Toronto men for allegedly drug trafficking. Two are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

HRPS investigators identified a suspect and vehicle that were observed making the alleged drug transactions in Oakville, Hamilton and Toronto between May 25 and July 19.

On Friday, July 28, officers executed Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrants at two Toronto residences, including a suspect's vehicle.

Drugs seized by police

332 grams of fentanyl (approximate street value of $66,000)

143 grams of cocaine

11 grams of methamphetamines

26-year-old Toronto resident Joshua Palmer Foster was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking as well as possession of a brass knuckle-handled knife.

24-year-old Dejaunte Larose of Toronto was charged with possession of drugs with intent to traffic, possession of brass knuckles and failing to comply with a judge's order as it relates to a prior case.

Destiny Lyons, a 24-year-old from Toronto, was charged with possession of drugs with the intent to traffic.

Foster and Larose were both held in custody pending a bail hearing. Lyons was released on an Undertaking.

