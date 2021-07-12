Three males arrested in connection with luxury car thefts in Oakville

Halton police arrested three males in connection with the rash of luxury vehicle thefts in Oakville. These arrests emerge as reassurance actions to the community when several residents are in a state of panic and worry due to recurring thefts of high-end cars in several neighbourhoods for weeks now.

According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), a group of male suspects stole four Lexus vehicles from east Oakville and Mississauga in the wee hours of July 8, 2021. HRPS– 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested the suspects on July 9, 2021.

The police laid multiple charges on them, including:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (4 counts)

Possession of an Automobile Master Key (5 counts)

One of the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing, while the other two people were released on an Undertaking.

During the investigation, the police also identified a suspect vehicle used for the crimes. The police determined that the suspects broke into the cars and then stole them using a re-programming device. The officers also recovered four stolen vehicles, worth about $200,000. The police continue to investigate the crimes to identify the fourth male involved.

HRPS requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216

It is worth mentioning that HRPS had issued a public safety alert last March following a similar trend of high-end vehicle thefts in the region and across GTA. The criminals used a re-programming device to steal these vehicles from residential driveways between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am. According to the police, the criminals target 2017 – 2020 Lexus vehicles, including models RX350 and GX460, Toyota models, Land Rover Range Rover and Ford pickup trucks.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.