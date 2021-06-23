Three men wanted as local LCBO theft streak continues

× Expand Unsplash

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects being investigated in connection to a theft from the Oakville LCBO at 321 Cornwall Road.

"On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:54 p.m.," said a police statement, "three unknown male suspects attended the LCBO store located at 321 Cornwall Road in the Town of Oakville and stole four bottles of alcohol valued at $363.50."

Three suspects were found on camera by security and police are now asking for help in finding them. Their descriptions and photographs are below.

This the the fourth reported case of theft from LCBO stores in Oakville in the last month alone and the third connected to the Cornwall Road location. Oakville News has also reported on the first three thefts. (You can click on the links below to see those original reports:)

The four cases are believed to be unconnected.

This latest fourth incident from June 11, 2021 is looking for three suspects seen here, along with their descriptions from Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS):

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

Suspect #1: "Male, Non-White, in 50’s, black hair, approximately 5'8 and 200lbs., wearing a red and white plaid long sleeve collared shirt untucked, blue jeans, black running shoes with white soles, and a blue coloured Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap. The suspect was wearing a silver bracelet on the right wrist. The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE."

Suspect #2: "Male, Non-White, in 50’s, approximately 5'8 and 180lbs., black hair, wearing a blue and black plaid long sleeve collar shirt untucked, dark coloured track pants with “O” symbol on the left side, light brown work style boots, and a white coloured baseball cap with “PUMA” logo on the front. The suspect had a silver bracelet on the right wrist. The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE."

Suspect #3: "Male, Non-White, in 50’s, black hair, wearing a blue coloured log sleeve collared shirt untucked with dots on the material, blue jeans, dark coloured work style boots and a camouflage patterned baseball cap with a red logo on the front. The suspect was wearing two bracelets on the left wrist. The suspect had a medical mask PPE."

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or about the case is asked to please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers.

More information about all four of these cases is available online here with Halton Regional Police.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Known names are not yet available on this case.