Three more Quebecers arrested for stealing cars

The Halton Regional Police have arrested three more men from Quebec regarding an ongoing stolen auto investigation in Oakville, Ontario. They had already arrested two men.

In the early morning, the investigation started on March 30, when an owner heard their vehicle start and then noted that his Toyota was gone. The owner immediately contacted Halton Regional Police. Soon after the call, the police located the Toyota as well as a second car that was driving in tandem and made attempts to stop both vehicles. The driver of the Toyota was able to escape, but the Police stopped the other vehicle and arrested two men.

At the time of the March 30 arrest, Police also seized a signal relay device. This tool is commonly used to steal vehicles quickly. In a typical relay theft, suspects will approach a residence on foot and utilize a relay device to defeat the vehicle’s security system. One of the suspects will be positioned near the house and the other near the targeted vehicle. The technology being used accesses the signal transmitted by the key fob inside the house and relays it to a computer in possession of the suspect near the vehicle. This captured data is then used to program a blank key fob and start the vehicle.

On April 14, 2021, the HRPS executed a search warrant at a business located on Maingate Drive in Mississauga, Ontario. At the premise, investigators seized five stolen vehicles from Waterloo, York and Toronto. On the same day, three more men were charged, police seized additional relay theft tools/technology.

21-year-old man charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments (2 counts)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Fail to Comply with Probation

Fail to Comply with Release Order

18-year-old man charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments (2 counts)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

21-year-old man charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments (2 counts)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

The three men were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with questions or information about this vehicle theft is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Merchant at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.