Three Oakville residents closer to Lotto Max payout

A group of 26 people from the GTA is a step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1,000,000 from the Lotto Max draw on May 31, 2022. Three of the winning individuals are residents of Oakville, Ontario.

The Oakville members of the group are:

Gary Randall

Gary St. Onge

John Happy

As John Happy’s daughter worked for an authorized OLG retailer at the time of the ticket purchase, this claim falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimants on November 25, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Husky on King Street in Stoney Creek.