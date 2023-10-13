Three Oakville teens charged and arrested for Amazon package theft

× Expand Unsplash

Three Oakville boys have been arrested after committing a series of Amazon package thefts in North East Oakville Near Mississauga.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Halton Police were called around 6:30 p.m. after someone reported that their Amazon packages had been stolen. At the same time, a series of similar reports had been made in the neighbourhood of Magnolia Court.

Following the investigation, three young boys were identified in connection to the crimes and arrested. Halton Regional Police say that each perpetrator was wearing a ski mask when committing the act to protect their identity.

As a result, all three perpetrators were handed five counts of theft under $5,000 along with another five counts of disguise with intent.

At the time of writing this, the Halton Regional Police have not yet put out a report regarding how to avoid these instances. However, some general safety precautions include:

Don't tempt thieves by leaving packages in plain view or on your porch. Request a signature confirmation upon delivery. Have your package delivered to a secure location, such as a post office or a parcel locker. Use a package tracking service to monitor your delivery and ensure you are home when the package arrives. Ask a trusted neighbour to receive your package if you are not home. Install a security camera to monitor your front porch or mailbox.

Anyone who experiences theft of this sort can report a non-emergency to HRPS by dialling 905-825-4777 on their phone. Alternatively, they can use the HRPS Online Police Reporting System to report certain crimes that have occurred within Halton, including theft under $5,000, damage/mischief to property, and lost property.

If the theft is a fraud, they can contact the HRPS Fraud Intake Office by dialling 905-465-8741 (Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.).