Three people arrested for forced vehicle entries in Oakville

Halton Police arrested three people, including two young females, early this week while responding to a report of forced entry into vehicles in Oakville.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a report of miscreants trying to break into vehicles in the Sandlewood Road and Stanfield Drive area in Oakville's Bronte neighbourhood at about 3:30 am on Labour Day Sept. 6, 2021. On arrival, HRPS officers found three people in possession of two stolen vehicles. The police later identified that the automobiles were reported stolen from Hamilton and Halton region.

HRPS laid the following charges on the three suspects from Hamilton:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The police believe that the three accused are responsible for several vehicle entries in the region.

HRPS officers request residents with information regarding this investigation to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.