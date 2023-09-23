Four stunt drivers charged in two days

× Expand Openstreetmap Tesla incident

Four drivers had their licenses suspended for stunt driving and speeding over the span of two days in four separate incidents.

All were travelling over 100 km/h, and 40 km/h over the speed limit.

The first incident took place at William Halton Parkway in the morning, around 9:20 a.m., on Tuesday, Sep. 19. A Halton police officer caught a Tesla speeding at 105 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. The driver was pulled over and charged with stunt driving and speeding.

As per the law, those on the receiving end of stunt driving charged will have their vehicle impounded and license suspended. The driver will also have to show up in court at a later date.

Meanwhile, a Ford pickup truck was also pulled over for stunt driving around the same time. The truck was clocked at 103 km/h on Neyagawa Boulevard. The speed limit was 60 km/h.

About an hour later, in that same intersection on Neyagawa Boulevard, another vehicle was stopped in a similar incident. This time, the vehicle was an Audi and the driver was, again, traveling at 103 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The next day, on Wednesday, Sep. 20, the driver of a convertible Mustang was caught speeding at 111 km/h near South Service Road and Royal Windsor Drive.

This driver, however, faces additional charges. According to the HRPS, the car wasn’t registered. The vehicle was bought recently, from another individual, and the driver hadn’t yet obtained a permit.

The vehicle was still registered to the previous owner. "Plates seized, vehicle impounded, licence suspended and driver charged,” the HRPS revealed in a tweet.

The driver was charged with using unauthorized plates, fail to apply for permit on becoming owner and failure to surrender driver's licence atop speeding and stunt driving charges.

Here are some reasons for a stunt driving charge:

Driving in a way that prevents other vehicles from passing

Intentionally cutting off another vehicle

Deliberately driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian, or fixed object

The HRPS relies on the public to notify them of dangerous drivers. Road safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe a traffic concern, you can file a road watch report as long as you have a Licence Plate Number for the vehicle in question, and no contact was made between you and the other driver.

