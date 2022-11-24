Halton Police looking for three suspects who tried to rob IDA pharmacy

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

At around 5:45pm in the evening, on Thursday, November 24, three individuals entered an IDA pharmacy at 1534 Queensbury Crescent in Oakville.

An employee was approached and demanded to turn over his cell phone. When the employee refused, his arm was grabbed in an attempt to forcefully take it from him.

One of the suspects headed over to the back of the pharmacy and confronted another employee. Soon after, a third employee joined the commotion and the suspects fled the store.

They left the scene in a dark sedan.

No one was injured in the incident, no weapons were seen, and nothing was stolen.

If you have information about this incident, call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Halton Crime Stoppers website.