Three weapon charges issued after traffic stop in Oakville

​On Tuesday November 17, 2020 at approximately 12:00 pm, a member of the Halton Regional Police Service -2 District Response Team observed a commercial motor vehicle commit a Highway Traffic Act offence in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West in Oakville, Ontario.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of:

pepper spray canister

two flick knives

collapsible baton

pair of authentic handcuffs with key

Further, two speed measuring warning devices (radar detectors) and a seatbelt bypass tool were found to be in use within the truck.

A 36 year-old man from Mississauga was arrested, charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

6 Highway Traffic Act offences

1 Dangerous Goods Transportation Act offence

The male suspect was released on an undertaking and Provincial Offences Act summons.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Milenko Cimbur of the 2 District Response Team at 905-825-4747 ext. 2276.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website .