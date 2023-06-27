Three weather warnings issued by Environment Canada

× Expand Matteo Vella on Unsplash

Environment Canada issues three weather alerts for Oakville on Tuesday, June 27. They are rainfall warnings, funnel clouds alert and an air quality advisory for Wednesday, June 28.

Rainfall warning for Tuesday, June 27

Slow-moving showers or thunderstorms are expected today across the region, and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts. This can cause low-level flooding and swift-moving streams and creeks. Please take extra care when driving in these conditions, as vehicles will hydroplane at higher speeds causing drivers to lose control.

Funnel clouds for Tuesday, June 27

Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds today, which are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation usually is not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado. Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Air quality alert for Wednesday, June 28

High levels of air pollution will develop tonight due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area overnight, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions may improve for some areas Friday.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour. For more details, please consult Air Quality Advisory. Wildfire smoke can harm everyone’s health, even at low concentrations.

Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events, maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home, and always carrying these medications during the wildfire season. Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell.

Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms. People respond differently to smoke.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke. If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a portable High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner.

Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke.

These fine particles generally pose the most significant health risk. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke.

Listening to your body and reducing or stopping activities if you are experiencing symptoms is essential.

Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke. Reduce sources of indoor air pollution.

If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves and vacuuming. Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode.