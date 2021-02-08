Three year-old girl struck by car in Fortinos parking lot

On Sunday February 7th, 2021 the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a report of a child pedestrian collision, involving a motor vehicle in the Fortinos Supermarket parking lot at 493 Dundas Street West at Neyagawa Boulevard in Oakville, Ontario.

At approximately 4:38pm, a 38 year-old female resident of Oakville was operating a motor vehicle in the Fortinos parking lot when a three year old girl ran out in front of the moving vehicle. Early medical assessments deemed the child may possibly be suffering from serious injuries at which point she was transported to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assist in the investigation. Further assessments were conducted of the child at which point her medical status was updated to having suffered from minor injuries. The scene was held for approximately two hour for the at-scene collision investigation. The investigation will remain with the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

If you have any information pertaining to this event and have not already spoken with Halton Regional Police, please contact Division 2 (Oakville) at 905-825-4777. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stopper either online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.