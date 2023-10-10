Three-year Wyecroft Road construction project now underway

× Expand Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash Road Construction

Halton Region is breaking ground on a large, local construction project: Construction crews have begun work on extending Oakville's Wyecroft Road and building the new bridge over Bronte Creek.

Construction is set to begin this week, and expected to take at least three years to complete - possibly longer.

The project entails Halton Region's extending of Wyecroft Road between Bronte Road and Burloak Drive. Construction also features the building of a new bridge over Bronte Creek, Ward 1, in Oakville.

A Halton press release reads, "This project will improve connections in the community and provide a new travel option between Oakville and Burlington."

Improvements are set to include the following:

new bridge structures;

new four-lane roadway;

multi-use pathways;

new on-road bike lanes;

new signalized intersection at McPherson Road; and,

a watermain between Burloak Drive and Bronte Road to service future growth.

"Construction is anticipated to begin in October 2023 and be completed in late 2026," according to the region's press release.

Full details about the project were published last weekend here. The map below outlines the location(s) of anticipated work:

× Expand Halton Region

Preliminary work is "already underway and existing utilities in the area are being relocated." The contractor for this project is Dufferin Construction Company with project administration by WSP Canada Group Limited.

To help residents plan ahead for construction activity, regional staff have issued the project related information below. Wherever possible, they say, "mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions."

Driveway access: Direct access to locals' driveways may be restricted for short periods of time. Halton will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions

Direct access to locals' driveways may be restricted for short periods of time. Halton will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts. Erosion and sediment controls: Halton will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site.

Halton will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site. Night work: Night work may be required as part of this project. The region will provide advance notice of any change in work hours.

Night work may be required as part of this project. The region will provide advance notice of any change in work hours. Noise: You may experience noise as a result of regional improvements. Halton says they will, "schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws."

You may experience noise as a result of regional improvements. Halton says they will, "schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws." Traffic delays: This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. Halton says they, "will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience." Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. Halton says they, "will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience." Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. Tree removals: To accommodate the development of the Wyecroft Road Extension, a certified arborist has completed advance tree removals. Additional tree removals and pruning of hazardous trees and limbs may be required. To further offset the tree removals, more trees will be planted at an offsite location. Regional staff anticipate the offsite tree planting will be completed in Fall 2026.

To accommodate the development of the Wyecroft Road Extension, a certified arborist has completed advance tree removals. Additional tree removals and pruning of hazardous trees and limbs may be required. To further offset the tree removals, more trees will be planted at an offsite location. Regional staff anticipate the offsite tree planting will be completed in Fall 2026. Water and wastewater disruptions: There may be some disruption to your water services during the course of the project. Halton Region will provide at least 48 hours advance written notice of any scheduled shutdowns or disruptions.

Halton says that, "Building a Better Halton is about more than construction. It is about investments in infrastructure, service delivery improvements and building complete communities that maintain the high quality of life that residents expect and enjoy."

For more information about the Wyecroft Road Extension and Bridge Project and Halton's regional improvement projects: