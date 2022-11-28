Man charged with arson for starting a fire at an Oakville Tim Hortons

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and firefighters responded to a call early morning on Sunday, November 27 at 6:30am about a fire at the Tim Hortons on Hyde Park Gate. They arrived to find a garbage can on fire.

HRPS was soon able to find and arrest the man responsible, while firefighters extinguished the garbage can. There was no further damage to the establishment.

The suspect is 36 years old, with no fixed address, and has been charged with arson. He was taken into custody but has since been released on an undertaking.

An investigation by HRPS is ongoing; it's believed that the fire was set on purpose.