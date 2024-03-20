Three Oakville drivers charged for high speeds, no plates, and tinted windows

× Expand Halton Police

Three drivers were charged yesterday in Oakville while Halton Police were on the roads cracking down on traffic violations, with offences ranging from reckless driving to illegal vehicle modifications.

The first incident saw two vehicles that shared common infractions, including tinted windshields, excessively tinted side front windows, obstructed rear plates, and the absence of front plates.

Charges were laid against both drivers by the District Response Unit.

The driver of the Mercedes SUV also ran a red light according to police.

In another incident reported via X (formerly Twitter) a couple of hours later, a driver on the William Halton Parkway "did not want some light snow, wet roads & a posted speed limit interfere with their speeding."

Despite driving conditions, the driver was caught speeding at 139 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. A District Response Unit Officer issued a stunt driving charge, suspended the driver's license, and impounded the vehicle.