Tom Adams quashes rumour that he plans to run for Halton’s top job in October

Despite rumours to the contrary, Ward 6 councillor Tom Adams says he won't be seeking election to be chair of Halton Region in the upcoming municipal election.

The Burlington Gazette's Pepper Parr has reported that a "usually reliable" source told him that long-time Halton regional chair Gary Carr will not be seeking re-election and that Adams is eyeing the job.

Adams said he understands Carr may not run again, but he has no plans to throw his name in the hat for the region's top position.

"I fully intend to run for my existing seat as regional and town councillor for Ward 6, to continue serving residents of northeast Oakville," he said.

Carr, who was elected regional chair in 2006 after spending 13 years as a provincial politician and three years as a federal politician, didn't respond to our attempt to confirm his plans.

Adams, seen by some as Oakville's 'mayor-in-waiting,' has represented Ward 6 since 2003. In 2018 he was acclaimed when no one else ran against him.

He chairs Halton's planning and public works committee, as well as heading up the town's budget committee.

"I don't know where that rumour comes from," Adams said. "Frankly, I'm very happy doing the work that I'm doing."

He was rather more coy about his long-term ambitions, saying only, "Those are all future plans. I guess one will have to watch and see how the world unfolds."