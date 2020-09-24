Project Safe Start 2020 Top Offences

The Halton Regional Police Service Traffic Services Unit has compiled statistics from this year's Project Safe Start road safety initiative.

Over the course of the two-week campaign, which ran from Monday, September 7 to Friday, September 18, officers focused on a number of unsafe driving behaviours.

Regional roads looked different this fall with decreased motor vehicle traffic and increased pedestrian density. Despite this, officers observed consistent traffic offence trends as in previous years.

Top offences included:

Speeding (accounting for 64 per cent of total tickets and warnings issued)

Disobey stop sign - fail to stop (accounting for 18 per cent of total tickets and warnings issued)

Four impaired driving charges laid during school hours

During Project Safe Start, HRPS officers issued a total of 2,735 Provincial Offence Notices and 803 warnings. This compares to 4,178 Provincial Offence Notices and 379 warnings issued during Project Safe Start in 2019.

HRPS also rolled out an aggressive social media campaign as part of this back to school road safety initiative, comprised of targeted messages, reminding the community that pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and police all play an integral role in road safety within Halton Region. These daily messages garnered over 470,000 impressions.

"Annually, Project Safe Start serves as a timely opportunity for 'recalibration' of driver behaviour to address any poor driving habits developed over the summer months," said Sergeant Ryan Snow, Traffic Services Unit. "Through education and enforcement, our goal is to ensure that all road users arrive at their destinations safely."

For 13 years, Project Safe Start has served as a highly visible reminder to slow down, remain alert for pedestrians and cyclists, and pay attention to school crossing guards escorting children across busy intersections. This project encourages vigilance by drivers not just in and around school zones, but across the region. Many students walk through non-school zones to arrive at their destination. The lives of these students depends on the compliance of all drivers, on all roads, with all applicable traffic laws.

Residents are reminded that they can file driving complaints or request enforcement of a particular area using our website at www.haltonpolice.ca (under Most Requested Information > Roadwatch or Traffic Complaints respectively). Criminal/dangerous driving should be reported immediately by calling 9-1-1.

Learn more about Project Safe Start by clicking here.