Toronto and Peel regions will enter second lockdown

Premier Doug Ford announced at a press conference yesterday that Toronto and Peel regions will enter the Grey-Lockdown level of Ontario's COVID-19 framework effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Halton region will remain in the Red-Control level as both new and active cases numbers have fluctuated less than 2% this month. Waterloo and Durham regions will join Halton, Hamilton and York in the Red Level beginning Monday.

A new restriction that will affect Oakville and Halton, however, states that all Red regions in the province must adhere to a new indoor gathering limit for private and social gatherings. The limit until now has been 10; beginning Monday, the new maximum is 5.

Ontario's lockdown of Toronto and Peel will see the government shutter most non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care services. The lockdown will also prohibit sit-down service in restaurants both indoors and outdoors.

A FULL LIST OF RESTRICTIONS FOR BOTH HALTON IN THE RED LEVEL AND LOCKDOWN FOR TORONTO AND PEEL IS AVAILABLE HERE

The Grey-Lockdown level is the province’s final category of the COVID-19 tiered framework that guides restrictions. It was confirmed today amid a troubling a rise in infections, including Ontario surpassing 100,000 cases to date. Toronto and Peel regions make up nearly 60% of all new cases in the whole province.

"I know these past few months have been extremely difficult," Premier Ford said on Friday. "COVID fatigue is setting in on all of us. But I've seen the strength of our people and it's up to each and every one of us to determine our future to write the next chapter of our history."

Officials say that all regions will remain in their zone for a minimum of 28 days unless upgraded. This means that Toronto and Peel will be under lockdown until at least December 21, 2020.

"The situation is extremely serious and further action is required to avoid the worst case scenario," the premier continued. "To protect our most vulnerable and protect what matters most we have to get the community spread under control."

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that while there is no order mandating residents not travel between coloured-region, residents should really limit travel to essential purposes. He finished by saying, "We are going to be trusting and confidence that the public will do the right thing."

More can be learned about today's announcement directly from the Province of Ontario's website. Statements from Ford and Williams can also be heard here from today's press conference.