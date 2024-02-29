Towing company offers $10,000 for identifying arson suspects

× Expand Google Maps

A Burlington towing company is offering a $10,000 reward for the identification of arson suspects.

Three transport trucks were set on fire in Burlington in the early hours yesterday morning and police are considering the incident suspicious. The company whose trucks were destroyed is offering a cash reward of $10,000 to anyone who helps identify the parties responsible.

In the early hours of Feb. 28, around 12:30 a.m., authorities responded to a distress call regarding a fire outbreak in the rear-open parking lot of Burlington Bowl, located at 4065 Harvester Rd, Burlington.

Upon arrival, Halton Police discovered three transport trucks belonging to A Action Towing and Recovery engulfed in flames. The Burlington Fire Department intervened, successfully extinguishing the fire.

There were no reported injuries, and evacuation was deemed unnecessary.

While the exact extent of the financial loss remains undetermined, the incident is being treated as arson and is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch.

Despite no arrests made thus far, A Action Towing and Recovery has announced a $10,000 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

In an interview, Owner of A Action Towing and Recovery Doug Murray told Oakville News, "We strongly believe that the ongoing incidents of tow truck burnings which have persisted for years without any reported arrests demand immediate attention."

"As a prominent player in the industry, we are committed to raising awareness about this issue in order to put an end to these obstructive acts."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.