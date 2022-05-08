Bronte high-rise settlement: town and developer go public

Municipal planning equals a predictable process.

In fact, it’s hard to imagine a world more tied to a rigid set of rules, approvals and legalese than the planning and development approval process.

Even the town’s public notification form letters, billboards and advertisements are largely legal boilerplate.

So it was a stunning change this week to see the town and a Bronte developer open their typically confidential negotiation process for public comment.

Podium Developments had proposed to build a 15-storey, 245-unit rental apartment at the southeast corner of Lakeshore Road West and East Street.

Last October, public opinion on the proposal was mixed during a meeting, but many expressed concerns that the building was too tall.

Current zoning on the site permits four to six storeys, with a bonus of four storeys if the development offers public benefits.

When the town failed to meet the deadline for deciding on the development, Podium appealed its application to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT).

But the town and the developer also began settlement negotiations in a bid to find a deal that might avoid the cost and delay of a full OLT hearing.

Private settlement discussions are common, but some recent deals have left excluded residents feeling infuriated.

When conversations with Podium resulted in two possible alternative building designs -- one at 10-storeys and one at 13-storeys -- Ward 1 councillors Sean O’Meara and Beth Robertson asked them to make those offers public.

“I do thank them for their willingness to do this publicly, which is not normally how this goes,” said O’Meara, at the May 2 planning and development council meeting.

Residents had a chance to weigh in on the two options, with most expressing preference for the 10-storey option.

“We respectfully advocate for no more than 10 (storeys) to preserve the character of Bronte,” said Shelley Thornborrow, president of the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA).

Jonathan McNeice, an urban planner and property owner at the Lighthouse condominium next to the proposed new development, urged councillors to take a stand on the 10-storey height maximum.

“Further down Lakeshore Road in Burlington, you see they’re getting applications for 30 and 35 storeys along their waterfront,” he said.

“I don’t think we want to open up Pandora’s Box for height. I think we really need to enforce height on sites like this.”

Speaking on behalf of the developer, lawyer Ian Andres said the team recognized the community’s sensitivity to height.

Both the 10- and 13-storey alternative designs feature about the same number of units as the 15-storey option but with smaller total floor space.

“Above all, Podium Developments is eager to move ahead with this development to bring much-needed housing to market as soon as possible,” he said.

Council unanimously approved a motion authorizing staff to negotiate and finalize a settlement of the appeal based on the 10-storey option.

Town council will also consider the approval of the building’s final details as part of an eventual public site plan process.