Town council pushes for childcare deal

Town councillors are calling on the province and the federal government to reach a deal to bring accessible, quality and affordable childcare to Oakville and other communities across Ontario.

While the federal government has reached a deal with most other provinces to institute a promised $10 per day national daycare program, Ontario has been resisting the offer, arguing that it is a bad deal for taxpayers.

Oakville councillors unanimously approved a motion urging both sides to “reach an equitable childcare agreement that acknowledges the provincial investment in full-day kindergarten and delivers affordable and accessible child-care spaces for Ontario families.”

According to the motion introduced by Ward 7 councillor Pavan Parmer, the Liberal plan would save Oakville parents with an infant up to $14,843 a year by 2026.

Parmar said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of childcare to keeping women in the workforce, adding that many families spend a substantial amount of their paycheques on daycare costs.

Her concerns were echoed by Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall.

“In my career as an HR professional, I’ve witnessed the incredible financial and emotional stress that families experience all over getting quality affordable daycare,” she said.

“Having a quality affordable childcare infrastructure enables families to make healthy personal choices and it is essential to our economy.”