Town delays decision on parkland strategy

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville Shorewood Promenade Park

Who gets a park? Who pays for the park? And what does that park look like?

The town is grappling with those questions as it develops a new parkland acquisition strategy that will shape the community’s green space for the coming decade.

We at Oakville News told you about several different perspectives on the strategy:

Read more: Planning Oakville’s future parkland as developers push back

Read more: High rise residents need nearby parkland

A decision on the plan was expected at council’s planning and development meeting that took place last night, Tuesday, Sept. 6. However, town staff now say they need another week to review comments they’ve heard.

A final decision on the Parks Plan 2031 will be made at a special meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 pm.

The province has mandated that council approve a parks bylaw prior to Sept. 18.