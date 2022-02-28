Town facilities open to unvaccinated; mask rules and state of emergency remain in place

You may now use town gyms, pools and other facilities without needing to prove vaccination against COVID-19.

In keeping with changing provincial rules, the town has dropped its demand for a vaccine passport to enter its buildings.

But mask rules, a state of emergency declaration and a policy requiring all town employees to be vaccinated remain unchanged.

Town councillors approved a series of pandemic recovery motions at their Feb. 28 council meeting.

What is changing:

Maintaining Mayor’s Declaration of Emergency

In place for almost two years now, the declaration allows the town to override collective agreements to redeploy staff. It also allows a bylaw that delegates decision-making power to the mayor and a small group of the town’s senior administrators that make up the Emergency Control Group.

The declaration will be reconsidered once the Region of Halton removes its state of emergency declaration or when the region’s mask mandate expires on April 30.

A report from town solicitor Douglas Carr suggested taking a “cautious and diligent approach” to ending the state of emergency and advised waiting to see the impact of March Break travel and increased in-person interactions.

“In short, the Emergency Control Group believes it is important to at least get through March to be able to conclude that the threat to public safety has been mitigated,” says the report.

Town Hall re-opening

As of March 1, the ServiceOakville counter will reopen to provide all public services. Other areas of the building will be restricted to staff use until an updated security plan for Town Hall is developed.

Marriage licenses and commissionings will remain by appointment only.

Boardrooms and the atrium may be booked for public use.

Staggered return to work

Town council will continue to meet virtually, and eventually shift to a hybrid model, “upon further lifting of public health measures.”

Town employees who worked remotely throughout the pandemic will begin transitioning back to the office throughout March, with blended remote and onsite schedules continuing in April.

A report from the town’s human resources manager says that the intention is not to achieve a 100 per cent return “but rather, to balance the number of staff onsite while supporting a blended onsite/remote work arrangement model where appropriate.”

The policy requiring vaccination for all town staff, councillors, tenants, contractors and committee members remains unchanged.