Town facilities remain closed as strike continues without scheduled negotiations

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Trafalgar Park Community Centre closed due to strike by outside workers

Talks between the town and its 285 striking outside workers have broken down and, as of day six of the strike today, Nov. 7, 2023, no further negotiations are planned.

Although the two sides met over the weekend, they were unable to reach a deal.

"The sides met on Friday afternoon and we remained at the table until 1:30 in the morning, when the employer went home," said Peter Knafelc, president of CUPE Local 136.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

"There were further discussions by email on the weekend but the Town of Oakville declared an impasse on Sunday evening and ended discussions, leaving us with no choice but to remain on strike."

The employees, who work at parks, arenas, pools, community centres and on road crews walked off the job last week on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The strike has shuttered recreation facilities, leash-free dog areas and park washrooms.

Read more: What's open and closed during outside workers strike

The town has offered workers a four-year deal with annual wage increases of 3.25, 3.25, 3 and 3.25 per cent.

But the union says that wage offer doesn’t keep pace with inflation and is less than deals reached in other municipalities.

Benefits, shift schedules and the use of temporary workers are also under discussion.

The union is blaming the town for the strike, saying it filed for the no board report that set the clock ticking on a strike deadline, then refused to meet with the union prior to that deadline.

“We regret the inconvenience the strike is having on Oakville residents and encourage folks to contact their councillors to tell them they want the town to settle this dispute fairly and quickly,” said a press release from the union.

In the town's latest press release, CAO Jane Clohecy says the employees are valued and provide very important services to local residents and businesses.

"We are disappointed that CUPE 136 has decided to commence its strike," she says.

"However, we are willing to return to the bargaining table for meaningful conversations about the issues that led to the impasse provided we have a partner who is also open to these conversations to substantially bridge the gap between the parties and reach a deal.”