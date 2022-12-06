Town flags lowered recognizing National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Town of Oakville

In recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, flags at town facilities be lowered to half-mast today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

The day is also known informally as "White Ribbon Day" and is a federal commemoration in Canada each December 6th.

The day is the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal, in which an armed male student murdered fourteen women and injured ten others.

Parliament of Canada established the commemoration date in 1991.

In a statement to Oakville News, Mayor Rob Burton said, "I believe it is every person’s fundamental right to live in safety and security in their community. On The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, I believe it is important to acknowledge that ending abuse is everyone’s issue."

"In Oakville," he continues, "we lower the flags at all Town of Oakville buildings to half-mast to remember all those who have experienced gender-based violence and reaffirm our commitment to eliminating violence against women it in our community."

Learn more about the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women online here.