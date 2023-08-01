Mayor signals cooperation as town staff forecast a 4.5 per cent increase in property taxes

× Expand LendingMemo - Foter - CC BY Halton 2019 Budget spelled out in Scrabble Letters

When push comes to shove, next year’s town budget will be Mayor Rob Burton’s baby.

The new strong mayor powers granted to Burton by the province make him responsible for preparing the 2024 budget and presenting it council.

Councillors may suggest amendments, but the mayor can veto them. Overturning that veto would take a vote of 10 members – or two-thirds – of council.

Despite that, Burton has signalled his intent to work cooperatively, by creating a committee to help gather input for next year’s budget.

“I am telling you that even though a budget committee is not required as part of the province’s new rules on budgets, I value us having a budget committee,” he said, in a July 17 meeting.

“I’ve been proud of being a consensus-seeking, flexible person for 17 years now and I don’t intend to stop my style. I’m trying to make the best of this new situation; is the way I would put it to you.”

The budget committee will oversee public consultation and eventually, provide its recommendations to the mayor.

It will be chaired by Ward 1 councillor Sean O’Meara, with Ward 5 councillor Marc Grant named vice-chair.

The shared involvement in planning the budget comes as town staff forecast property taxes to rise by 4.5 per cent in 2024.

Inflation, free transit and the cost of operating new growth-related infrastructure are among the factors driving up town costs, according to Jon van der Heiden, Oakville’s deputy treasurer.

The town’s capital forecast is also under pressure, with non-residential construction costs up 32 per cent over the last two years.

The result is “a difficult environment in which to budget,” said van der Heiden.

Assessment growth, which helps the town cover some of its new costs is expected at one per cent this year.

The budget will also include the one per cent capital levy that the town routinely collects to help pay for infrastructure projects.

Ward subcommittees will gather public feedback on budget priorities over the coming six weeks.

"This year's budget schedule means the opportunities for council to make suggestions are greater than they've ever been,” said Burton, in a press release distributed by the town.

“The public also has the chance to provide input earlier and more often than before. I'm looking forward to the best budget process we have ever had."

Budget committee meetings will be held through September and October, with the mayor scheduled to present his budget to council on Nov. 20.

Information about the budget process can be found here.

Key dates

July 20 to Sept. 15: Pre-budget public engagement

Sept.6: Staff reports to budget committee

Sept. 19: Budget committee meeting to receive feedback from subcommittees

Oct. 17 and 19: Draft operating and capital budgets presented to committee

Oct. 31 (morning) and Nov. 1 (evening): Public delegations on draft budget

Nov. 2: Budget committee makes recommendations to mayor

Nov. 20: Mayor presents proposed 2024 budget, including rates and fees, to council

Nov. 28: Public delegations on proposed budget

Dec. 20: Special council meeting to consider approval of budget

