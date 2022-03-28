Town to host virtual coyote information session

× Expand Town of Oakville Coyote

The Town of Oakville is hosting a virtual Coyote Information Session this coming Thursday, March 31, 2022 to provide residents with facts about urban coyotes, answer to residents’ questions, and provide tips on how to respond to coyote sightings and how to coexist and reduce coyote conflicts.

Spring, for coyotes, is pupping season, meaning there will soon be an increased presence from the animals in town. The town says while "many people think it is unusual to see coyotes on a town road or sidewalk, it’s actually common."

An important thing to know is that coyotes are not considered to be a significant risk to people, even though seeing one on your property or while out for a walk can be unnerving.

Coyote sightings in Oakville are still rare, but they are common enough that the Town maintains a Coyote Information page year-round on their website. This also isn't unique to Oakville: coyotes are found in nearly every urban centre in North America.

Oakville's session on Thursday will begin at 6 p.m. online, and is scheduled to last one hour. A variety of presenters will be speaking at Thursday's information session, including:

Oakville town staff

Representatives from Coyote Watch Canada

Representatives from the Oakville & Milton Humane Society

To register for Thursday's session, residents are asked to pre-register for the virtual meeting on the town's Coyote Information page. Once registration is complete, you will "receive an email providing you with the link to join the meeting following your registration."

To follow along without participating, anyone can also watch a free live stream on the town Youtube channel. Advance questions can be submitted ahead of the meeting by emailing [email protected].

During pupping season, coyotes may be dispersing "looking for a potential mate and den site," according to staff. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, coyotes may have been more noticeable as more of us are at home and out walking during the day."

Oakville affirms they have "a coyote management program in place which includes public education. When we are all more knowledgeable of our wildlife and act responsibly and respectfully, it is easier to coexist."

More information about this week's virtual information session is available online directly with the Town of Oakville's website.