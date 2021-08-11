Town looks to post-pandemic future

While not yet ready to consider mandatory staff vaccinations or vaccine passports, the town is moving toward a post-COVID recovery.

Town councillors approved an “interim recovery action plan” at their Aug. 9 meeting after receiving a pandemic update from Oakville’s CAO Jane Clohecy. The plan covers a range of town-related activities.

In response to questions from ward 6 councillor Tom Adams, Clohecy said the town is monitoring discussions around mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports but isn’t yet able to recommend a plan for town staff or facilities.

“I think that the approach to this is still evolving,” she said, adding that provincial regulations still allow health officials to establish additional health-related rules for specific facilities if deemed necessary.

She noted that questions around the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms concerns, a legislative framework and standards of vaccination documentation need to be addressed before decisions can be made on these issues.

“I think there’s a few things we need to work through before we can look at it, either for the town staff or for access into, for example, our recreation facilities,” said Clohecy.

Town councillors have voted to add unused 2020 funds to the following programs to encourage Oakville’s pandemic recovery:

Sports Development Grant, which provides financial support to local non-profit sports groups, will be topped up with an extra $18,500

Special Event Fee Waiver, which waives town fees for community events, will get an extra $52,000 in funding

Community Spirit Awards, which recognize individuals whose volunteer efforts have significantly contributed to Oakville, will get an extra $6,000 to recognize 2019 and 2020 nominees in 2021

Other highlights of the recovery plan: