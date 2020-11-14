Town of Oakville announce changes for moving to the Red Control Level

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 8 Oakville Town Hall

With the number of daily positive COVID-19 cases in Halton continuing to rise, Premier Ford announced yesterday that additional public health measures be taken throughout the region. The Town of Oakville has now moved from the Yellow-Protect level to the Red-Control level of the Province’s COVID-19 Response Framework.

As a result, the following changes will be in effect at all town recreation facilities, beginning Monday, November 16, 2020:

Gyms and fitness studios permitted to be open with maximum 10 people for indoor classes and areas with weights or exercise equipment; and a maximum 25 people in outdoor fitness classes

No team sports game play, practices or scrimmages allowed, except for training

Access to recreation facilities is limited to 90 minutes

Spectators are not permitted

“The additional restrictions announced by the Province today are necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our residents,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We remain committed to working with Halton’s Medical Officer of Health and all levels of government to ensure Halton’s curve is flattened and to help avoid further restrictions or a complete lockdown. We must all do our part. I urge residents to limit close contact to those within their households.”

Town facilities have strict health and safety protocols in place. Patrons are reminded to:

Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor spaces (may be removed for exercise)

Perform a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms before visiting facilities

Stay home if feeling sick and follow public health protocols

Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer frequently

Follow posted facility safety and directional signage

Stay 3 metres / 9-feet distance away from others in fitness classes and weight rooms. Stay 2 metres away in all other public areas

Residents are encouraged to review the town’s detailed Recreation FAQs on oakville.ca for a complete list of program offerings, current health and safety protocols in place, and to assess comfort levels before visiting a town facility or pre-booking an activity. Residents registered in a cancelled program will be refunded.

The following in-person activities are available for reservation:

Weight room and fitness centres visits (3-metre distancing, 10 person capacity)

Group exercise classes (3-metre distancing, 10 person capacity)

Recreational and length swims

Drop in and instructional culture programs

Limited Seniors Services programs

Recreational skating

If you are visiting a town recreation facility as part of a community sport organization, spectators are no longer permitted. Please refer to the organization’s specific protocols for guidance prior to your visit.

Additional changes to any town programs and services as a result of new public health guidelines will be posted on our COVID-19 Information page and on the town's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.