Town releases Step 3 re-opening schedule

As of Friday, July 16, the Town of Oakville is in Step 3 of the provincial reopening plan.

Step 3 permits outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 100 people, with some exceptions, and indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people.

"We know residents and our local businesses have been eager to enter Step 3 of the Province’s reopening plan, and the town is excited to be able to reopen additional facilities and services permitted under Step 3," said Mayor Rob Burton. "As we resume participating in more activities, please continue to do so safely by following all public health measures and regulations in place."

The town does not require participants of Recreation and Culture programs to provide proof of vaccination. We will continue to follow directions from the Province of Ontario and Halton Public Health. For more information on Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine program, please visit halton.ca.

The Town of Oakville will continue to take a gradual approach to reopen services and facilities to ensure the safety of staff and residents.

What's opening July 16:

Sports fields - organized sports and leagues resume

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre fitness centre

Picnic areas, on a first, come first serve basis

Civil marriage ceremonies and outdoor wedding ceremonies at Nottinghill Park

Photography in parks permits - Nottinghill Park requires a permit

Municipal Greenhouse by appointment only

Special Event applications for events taking place on or after August 3

What’s opening soon:

The remaining fitness centres open on July 19

Indoor pools, except for Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, by pre-booked appointment, starting July 19

Facility rental applications for indoor facilities will be accepted starting July 19 for dates on or after July 26

Oakville Museum - pre-booked indoor tours resume July 20

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre pool opens July 22

Indoor group exercise classes start July 26

Ice arenas - drop-in skates at Sixteen Mile Sport Complex and River Oaks Rink B on July 26

Seniors Centres for limited in-person activities on July 26

What remains closed:

All service counters other than ServiceOakville within Town Hall. Online services and electronic applications are available

Oakville Centre for Performing Arts is closed to in-person events until September. Virtual events will continue.

Pool spas, saunas and slides

Kinoak, Maple Grove, Joshua’s Creek Arenas and White Oaks Pool remain closed for the summer.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days before the majority of the remaining restrictions are lifted. Residents are reminded that all public health measures remain in effect. This means you should continue to maintain a minimum two-metre distance from those outside your household and wear a mask when you cannot maintain physical distancing.

More information is available on the Town of Oakville's website.