Town seeks feedback on south Oakville zoning regulations

The town of Oakville has initiated a review of its South Oakville Residential Zoning By-law, looking at the zoning regulations for some local detached and semi-detached homes.

The homes in question under this bylaw are located on properties zoned "Residential Low" (RL) south of Dundas Street to assess and provide more clarity around regulations for new homes, upgrades and renovations.

An online survey about the zoning regulations is now open to the public until Monday, August 14, 2023. Public feedback collected on regulations for building a new home or making renovations such as a new deck, pool, basement apartment or home extension will be used in amending the South Oakville Residential Zoning By-law.

Town staffs says that, "Additional public engagement is planned for this fall, followed by presentation to Council in 2024 for approval."

The review stems from a Residential Character Study in 2018, which included such recommendations for further review as house height, landscaping and setbacks (the distance between the house and the property lines).

South Oakville stretches from Burloak Drive in the west to Winston Churchill Boulevard in the east and Dundas Street in the north. This area is also home to four heritage conservation districts with an established neighbourhood character.

While the survey is primarily for the south Oakville area, it is open to all residents across Oakville to provide feedback on setbacks, height, residential floor area, dwelling depth, lot coverage and other aspects that are important to consider during renovations or rebuilds.

This zoning by-law sets out "rules to ensure new development is compatible with existing regulations, and in line with the Livable Oakville Official Plan," according to the town website.

Click here to take the online survey.

As Oakville’s housing opportunities continue to grow, regular reviews of the Zoning By-law help ensure alignment with the Official Plan and provincial housing legislation and provide more clarity on zoning regulations.

More information about this by-law can be found online from the town's website here.

