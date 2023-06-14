Town-wide fire ban lifted in Oakville

× Expand Vater_fotografo via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Fire

Oakville Fire has lifted the town-wide fire ban put in effect last week due to poor air quality and low rainfall.

The ban was lifted late yesterday, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after being instated last Thursday, June 8. The ban was in effect for six days.

Burn bans were implemented through all of Halton Region and in numerous places throughout southern Ontario.

The decision to issue a burn ban came after particularly dry weather conditions, limited rainfall and air quality warnings for Halton due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

More information Ontario Fire Code and Oakville’s Open-air Burning Bylaw can be found online here.