Break-in to Toyota dealership leads to arrests

The Toyota Dealership on Wyecroft Road was broken into on Saturday, Sep. 16.

Around 10 p.m., a group of four arrived in a dark SUV before entering the dealership and stealing key fobs. One of the suspects took a fob for a Toyota Corolla and began driving away. At this time, Halton police (HRPS) officers turned up on scene and attempted to pull over the Corolla, but the driver didn’t stop and managed to drive away.

Meanwhile, the dark SUV that the suspects arrived in was also followed by HRPS officers. The occupants eventually bailed on foot, near the QEW Eastbound. These three suspects were caught and arrested. The dark SUV, an Infinity vehicle, was reported stolen from Niagara region on Sunday, Aug. 27.

41-year-old Nina Laxamana of Toronto, 41-year-old Bon Rile of Scarborough, and 32-year-old Glenn Saturnini of Toronto are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and break and enter.

They were released on Undertakings.

The driver of the stolen Toyota Corolla is still outstanding.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).