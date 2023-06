× Expand M Painchaud Trafalgar Park Community Centre Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, Halton Police (HRPS) were called to Trafalgar Park Community Centre.

A man was waving a knife in the lobby of the community centre, where adults and children were present.

HRPS attended the area and arrested the man.

A 31-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.