× Expand Openstreetmap Trafalgar Rd and Dundas St E

The intersection of Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East will remain closed for several hours today, Friday, June 16, 2023.

Residents are being urged to find alternative routes in the meantime.

Halton police is currently investigating a single vehicle collision in the area - a vehicle struck a pole.

An adult has been transported to the hospital. The adult's condition is unknown.