Trafalgar Road construction now complete

Halton Region announced today they have completed construction on Trafalgar Road between Leighland Avenue and north of Hays Boulevard in Oakville.

The improvements were a two-phase project that took just over two years to complete. The project was partially supported by $6.9 million in funding through the Canada Community-Building Fund (formerly the Federal Gas Tax Fund.)

According to the Region, these improvements "have enhanced road safety, improved traffic flow for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users, and maintained infrastructure in a state of good repair."

"As more people and businesses choose to call Halton home," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr today, "this project was essential to keep traffic moving and our road users safe."

He continues, "Thank you to our community for your patience during construction, and to our Public Works team for completing this project on time and for your tremendous work to limit disruptions to residents and motorists. I would also like to thank the Federal Government for their investment in this important project in our growing region.”

Halton listed new features from the improvements, saying residents and businesses can now enjoy:

a wider road—now six lanes—and new traffic signals to improve commute times;

new sidewalks and off-road bike lanes to make walking and cycling safer;

new bus stops and shelters for more travel options;

upgraded watermains to support the continued delivery of high-quality drinking water;

new stormwater management infrastructure designed to address the effects of climate change and protect the environment;

equipment for a new Regional Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to respond to real-time traffic demands;

new street lighting, sound walls and landscaping to brighten the corridor and reduce noise; and

a new pedestrian bridge and bike path that opened to the community in November 2021.

"Everyone has been patient and delighted with the result on Trafalgar Road," said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton today. "These road improvements will support an even stronger transportation network in Oakville - for transit users, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists - now and in the years to come."

In 2023, Halton Region will "begin further improvements to Trafalgar Road between Hays Boulevard and William Halton Parkway." Halton says information on this "next phase of the project" is available on the Trafalgar Road Improvements - Oakville webpage, with more details to be provided to the community in the coming months.

The Trafalgar Road Improvements project is part of Halton’s Building a Better Halton Program, which was the Region’s first project with a dedicated Construction Ambassador - something Halton says was "a key point of contact who would respond to questions, connect with home and business owners directly, and be on-site when needed to answer questions from the community."

To learn more about the Trafalgar Road Improvements project or other improvements happening across the region, please visit the Construction Projects page on halton.ca.