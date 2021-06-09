Trafalgar Road improvements update June 2021

Phase 2 of the Trafalgar Road improvements are expected to be completed by this summer. These changes improve the safety of Trafalgar Road while creating better traffic flow for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users.

The Trafalgar Road project has happened in three phases:

Phase 1 – Complete

All work within the roadway on the west of Trafalgar Road is complete. Some minor improvements that don’t impact the roadway remain and include the construction of the sound walls, final grass sodding, and a few other items. Residents can now use the sidewalk, with the pedestrian bridge and new path opening later in 2021.

Phase 2 – Anticipated completion in summer 2021

Traffic was shifted to the western section of the road facilitating the work on the eastern side of Trafalgar Road. The installation of new watermain and storm-sewer-related infrastructure is now complete. Ongoing work includes:

Road widening and reconstruction

Sidewalk and curbs

New bus stops

Traffic signals

Sound walls

Tree planting and landscaping

Phase 3 - Summer 2021 to December 2021

Traffic will shift to the eastern and western sides of Trafalgar Road, allowing for work along the centre section.

Planning to mitigate construction impacts

The region continues to ensure the impact on residents and drivers is reduced as much as possible.