Trafalgar Road improvements update June 2021

Phase 2 of the Trafalgar Road improvements are expected to be completed by this summer. These changes improve the safety of Trafalgar Road while creating better traffic flow for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users.
The Trafalgar Road project has happened in three phases:
Phase 1 – Complete
All work within the roadway on the west of Trafalgar Road is complete. Some minor improvements that don’t impact the roadway remain and include the construction of the sound walls, final grass sodding, and a few other items. Residents can now use the sidewalk, with the pedestrian bridge and new path opening later in 2021.
Phase 2 – Anticipated completion in summer 2021
Traffic was shifted to the western section of the road facilitating the work on the eastern side of Trafalgar Road. The installation of new watermain and storm-sewer-related infrastructure is now complete. Ongoing work includes:
- Road widening and reconstruction
- Sidewalk and curbs
- New bus stops
- Traffic signals
- Sound walls
- Tree planting and landscaping
Phase 3 - Summer 2021 to December 2021
Traffic will shift to the eastern and western sides of Trafalgar Road, allowing for work along the centre section.
Planning to mitigate construction impacts
The region continues to ensure the impact on residents and drivers is reduced as much as possible.
- Electric signs will provide commuters with up-to-the-minute information on drive times
- Night and weekend work will continue, which helps minimize traffic congestion during peak travel times.
- Resident and business impacted by any waste, water supply or other construction disruptions will receive a letter in advance.
- Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during peak travel times.