Traffic enforcement officer pulls over “worst truck [he has] ever inspected”

× Expand Cst. Marc Taraso/Twitter "Worst truck I have ever inspected"

Constable Marc Taraso of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) inspected the worst truck he has ever come across on Wednesday, May 10.

The truck was flagged down by an HRPS officer in Oakville - whom Taraso acknowledged in a Twitter post.

Taraso, a traffic enforcement and Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspector, observed that the vehicle had "missing wheel fasteners, completely inoperable brakes with brake calibers removed, an insecure load which included dangerous goods, separated exhaust (no working muffler), and a rotting away body."

"The truck is being held together by zip ties," Taraso added.

The vehicle was marked unfit and the plates were removed.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Stoney Creek, has been suspended and will have to appear in court.

He is facing numerous charges:

Driving while under suspension

No Insurance

Drive Unsafe vehicle

No muffler

Unnecessary noise

Insecure load

Dangerous Goods not secured

No brake lights

No current validation

Fail to surrender permit