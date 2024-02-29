Driver knocks down Upper Middle traffic light

× Expand Ben Brown

A driver crashed into a traffic light on Upper Middle Road East and Grand Boulevard just before noon this morning, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

At approximately 11:58 a.m. this morning, the Oakville Fire Department noticed a downed traffic light on Upper Middle Road at the intersection of Grand Boulevard. Oakville Hydro requested that the Town of Oakville come to assess the damages.

× Expand Ben Brown

Oakville Hydro and Halton Police assessed the damages, directed traffic, and sought information from the drivers involved.

While Hydro was on the scene, they requested that the town of Oakville also come to assess the damages.

The drivers vehicle was badly damaged from the front.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

The roads remain open to drivers at this time, though one lane is closed.

More to come on this developing story.