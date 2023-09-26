Traffic stop leads to seizure of several street drugs

× Expand Openstreetmap Scene of the arrests

On Friday, Sep. 22, just after 12:50 p.m. in the afternoon, Halton police officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Real Canadian Superstore, at Oak Park Boulevard near Dundas Street East.

Officers soon realized that the driver, a woman, was wanted by Woodstock Police for drug and theft offences. She was arrested.

According to the HRPS, she “was searched incident to arrest and an officer located methamphetamine on her person.”

The passenger of the vehicle was also identified as a suspect responsible for a previous theft from Shoppers Drug Mart on Kerr Street. He stole about $100 worth of products from the store. The passenger was then arrested.

32-year-old Natalie Campbell, the driver, and 30-year-old Gage Henderson, the passenger, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydropmorphone, codeine, alprazolam and cocaine.

In addition to those offences, Campbell was charged with theft under $5,000, and Henderson was charged for fail to comply with probation.

Both the accused, from Oakville, were held for bail.