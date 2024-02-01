Traffic stop leads to gun seizure in Oakville

Halton Police
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Oakville yesterday, Jan. 31, 2024, after a traffic stop led to a staggering 19 charges including weapons-related offences, possession of break-in Instruments, and violation of a court order.
On Jan. 31 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Halton Regional Police (HRPS) conducted a traffic stop in Oakville in the area of Dundas Street West and Proudfoot Trail.
What started as a simple traffic stop turned into a deeper investigation which revealed that the driver was prohibited from driving and in breach of a court order. Police also found a handgun and a large quantity of counterfeit currency inside the vehicle.
According to HRPS, Bennet Tagoe (30) of No Fixed Address was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession Counterfeit Money (2 counts)
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
- Careless use of Firearm
- Possess a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Altered, Defaced, Removed or Tampered With
- Possession of Break in Instruments
- Possess Counterfeit Instruments
- Possession of Firearm, Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (2 counts)
- Fail to Comply with Probation
- Interfere with Traffic (HTA)
- Driving while Under Suspension (HTA)
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle (HTA)
- Fail to surrender insurance card (HTA)
During his arrest, Tagoe was on a Release Order under clear conditions not to possess any weapons. Tagoe was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.