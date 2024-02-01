Traffic stop leads to gun seizure in Oakville

× Expand Halton Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Oakville yesterday, Jan. 31, 2024, after a traffic stop led to a staggering 19 charges including weapons-related offences, possession of break-in Instruments, and violation of a court order.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Halton Regional Police (HRPS) conducted a traffic stop in Oakville in the area of Dundas Street West and Proudfoot Trail.

What started as a simple traffic stop turned into a deeper investigation which revealed that the driver was prohibited from driving and in breach of a court order. Police also found a handgun and a large quantity of counterfeit currency inside the vehicle.

According to HRPS, Bennet Tagoe (30) of No Fixed Address was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession Counterfeit Money (2 counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Careless use of Firearm

Possess a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Altered, Defaced, Removed or Tampered With

Possession of Break in Instruments

Possess Counterfeit Instruments

Possession of Firearm, Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (2 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation

Interfere with Traffic (HTA)

Driving while Under Suspension (HTA)

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle (HTA)

Fail to surrender insurance card (HTA)

During his arrest, Tagoe was on a Release Order under clear conditions not to possess any weapons. Tagoe was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.