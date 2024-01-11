Trail of Oakville home break-ins prompts substantial police presence

× Expand HRPS

Halton Regional Police issued a public advisory on X on Tuesday night, Jan. 9, urging residents to avoid the area of Maplegrove Dr and Lakeshore Rd due to an ongoing investigation.

Constable Ryan Anderson disclosed that the police are exploring the possibility of a connection between three separate break-ins reported on the same evening.

It started on Digby Road at 6:00 p.m. when the suspects gained access by breaking the glass patio door. The resident, who was at home during the incident, contacted the police. It appears the suspect(s) fled upon realizing someone was home, and nothing was reported stolen.

40 minutes later on Maple Grove Drive police responded to another residential break-in. Concerned about the possibility of a suspect still inside, a substantial police presence surrounded the home. Upon entering, no suspects were found, but confirmation of a break-in through a second-floor glass door was made.

The status of stolen items remains unconfirmed at this point.

The residents were not home during the incident, and no arrests have been made.

At 7:30 p.m. on Culham Street, suspects, again, shattered the rear glass door of a home. No residents were present during the incident. The extent of stolen items remains unknown at this point, and no arrests or suspect information is available.

No suspect descriptions have been provided and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on these cases are asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.