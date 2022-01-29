Trial date set for Oakville school board trustee

Oakville school board trustee Nancy Guzzo’s trial on fraud charges has been scheduled for April 2023.

Guzzo, who was charged with 12 counts of fraud in relation to her former job as an administrator with health care union LIUNA last January, made an appearance in a virtual Hamilton courtroom on Jan. 28.

Attending the hearing via phone, she confirmed through her lawyer that she is opting for a judge-only trial. It is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023 and run for seven days.

Guzzo is facing 10 counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.

A business manager with two different LIUNA locals, Guzzo is in her first term as a trustee with the Halton Catholic District School Board. She has continued to participate in school board meetings despite the criminal charges.

In December, she was re-elected as chair of the school board’s policy committee.