Truck driver dodges QEW scales and faces a dozen charges

A dump truck driver who skipped the scales using Speers Road yesterday ended up with 12 charges and an out-of-service vehicle.

On March 11, a Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Inspector caught a blatant violation of transport regulations in Oakville.

A dump truck, weighing over 61,000 kilograms, was caught bypassing the Ontario Ministry of Transportation's QEW scales via Speers Road.

The inspection revealed safety breaches, including four brakes found to be either defective or out of adjustment, with one exhibiting a hole.

Additionally, the truck was discovered to be overweight on its drive axles and displayed worn-out safety chains alongside lighting defects.

As a result of the findings, the truck was promptly placed out of service.

The operator is now facing a total of 12 charges.