Update: Twenty-seven year-old Oakville man is missing

On November 24, 2020, the Halton Regional Police located Richard Diocampo. He was in good health and there is no further concern for his wellbeing. The police thank the community for their assistance.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person from Oakville, Ontario

Richard Diocampo was last seen on Monday, November 23, 2020 just before midnight at in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and South Sheridan Way in Oakville, Ontario. This area is just south of the QEW.

Richard Diocampo is a 27 year-old man, who is described as medium build with dark hair. He was wearing a red puffer jacket and khaki pants.

Police are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of this missing person and are asking anyone with pertinent information to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747.