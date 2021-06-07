Two armed robberies at Oakville gas stations

HRPS HRPS HRPS HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a male responsible for armed robberies at two gas stations in Oakville.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the suspect entered the Pioneer Gas Bar located at 2451 Lakeshore Road West at Bronte Road in Oakville. The suspect was armed with a black handgun and demanded cigarettes and cash. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he was observed fleeing on a red or orange mountain bike.

On Monday, May 31, 2021, at approximately 9:10 pm, the same suspect entered the Husky Gas Bar at 625 Third Line at Speers Road in West Oakville. Armed with a black handgun, he demanded cigarettes and cash. He fled the scene on the same red or orange mountain bike after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

Neither victim sustained physical injuries as a result of either incident.

The suspect is described as follows (see attached photos):

Male

White or olive skin

25-30 years of age

5’10” - 6 ft tall

185lbs - 215lbs

Medium to heavy build

Brown hair and a goatee

The suspect was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, sunglasses, black Puma hoodie, black Bench sweatpants, grey/white Nike shoes, a black shoulder bag and a black or blue face mask.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Barry Malciw of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2218. The HRPS also appeals to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from the above dates, times and locations to contact investigators.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.